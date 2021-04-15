Red Cross initiative aims to prevent fires in Central & Southeast Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Since it was founded in the late-1800s, the American Red Cross has been helping people throughout the United States recover from life-changing incidents. Regionally, the Red Cross works closely with fire departments and first responders to provide relief for people facing major hurdles.

This year, regional chapters of the Red Cross are working to promote fire safety in homes throughout the Tri-Cities region and beyond. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the Red Cross is partnering with Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS) to make homes safer from fires through the ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign.

As part of the campaign, the Red Cross is educating people throughout the region about how to take proper fire safety measures. They are also offering free home fire education calls in which trained specialists walk you through the best ways to prevent a fire from occurring in your home. This is only possible because the Red Cross collaborated with HMIS and other community partners including the Kennewick Fire Department, Gesa Credit Union, Amentum at WTP, and Numerica Credit Union.

HMIS leaders presented the Red Cross with a $10,000 donation, which will be used to assist people who recovering from or looking to prevent home fires.

As the President of HMIS, Bob Wilkinson understands the importance of taking precautions. He hopes to aid community members in taking the necessary steps to prevent tragedy from striking in their homes.

“HMIS is proud to sponsor the 2021 Sound the Alarm campaign for our local American Red Cross to promote the importance of fire alarms in protecting our community,” Wilkinson said. “Our safety culture at HMIS is critical to the work we do at Hanford and something we encourage our employees to take home with them – fire safety is something we can all be a part of.”

On a national scale, the Red Cross has helped nearly 700 people through emergency lodging, recovery planning and financial aid since January. In Central & Southeast Washington, the Red Cross has helped over 125 people who’ve been directly impacted by nearly 30 house fires since the turn of the new year.

Cody Campbell, Disaster Program Manager for Central and Southeastern Washington, is stressing the importance of fire safety — especially in a time when many people are staying home.

“Home fires remain the nation’s most frequent disaster during COVID-19,” Campbell said. “Most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to escape a home fire. We are excited to partner with HMIS and others to prepare households and help save lives in our community.”

For more information about the Northwest Region Home Fire Campaign and the Sound the Alarm’ campaign, click here. Alternatively, you can learn more information by calling 1-833-918-1531.

