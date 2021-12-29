Red Cross offers tips for safely heating homes as WA has 10 housefires over the holiday weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As temperatures continue to drop, more families are staying inside. Officials with the American Red Cross’ Northwest Region want to remind you that when you’re turning on the heat, that you do so safely.

Over the past holiday weekend, the Red Cross responded to 10 home fires across the state, affecting nearly 40 people. One was in Yakima and two were in the Tri-Cities.

Joe Lusignan with the ARC NW Region said there are multiple things that you can do to raise your heat and prepare for these cold temperatures.

“Unfortunately there are things to think about in advance that if you don’t do so, you put your family in harm’s way,” Lusignan said. “It could very much be a matter of life and death.”

These include:

Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected and cleaned before another winter of use. If using a space heater, look for a model that shuts off automatically if the heater falls over. Place the heater on a level, hard and nonflammable surface in the home. Keep all potential sources of fuel like paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves or fireplaces. Portable heaters and fireplaces should never be left unattended. Turn off space heaters and make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Keep children and pets away from space heaters. Cut down on heating costs. Insulate the home by installing storm windows or covering the inside of windows with plastic to keep cold air out. Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home. Keep fire in your fireplace by using a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs. Test batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Develop a fire escape plan and practice it with everyone who lives in the home.

“What’s the price of your family’s safety?” Lusignan said. “For those folks that it does happen to them, potentially they said themselves it’s not going to happen to me. So for those of us it hasn’t happened to, now is the time to make sure that it doesn’t.”

According to their website, the Red Cross responds to 27% more home fires in November-March than in warmer weather.

Per the National Fire Protection Association, “home fires are most common in cooler months when people spend more time inside. Cooking and heating equipment are the leading causes of fires at families’ residences.”

“So it’s important to plan for it. It’s important to be prepared for it in the hopes that it never happens but if it does happen, you’re ready to go for it,” Lusignan said.

