Red Cross officials give safety tips to beat the heat

The Pacific Northwest is set to experience high heat with triple-digit temps.

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Heat in the Tri-Cities is at a dangerous, yet historic high. To help residents stay safe, officials with the local Red Cross chapter are sharing their best tips when it comes to staying cool.

In the Tri-Cities, an excessive heat watch is already in effect with triple-digit temperatures gearing up through the middle of next week.

Spokesman Joe Lusignan said protecting ourselves and our health in a time like this could be the difference between life and death.

“We have to remember that with the heat as hot as it is and the sun as bright as it is that we protect ourselves,” Lusignan said. “With adults being the responsible ones, we need to make sure not only that we’re hydrating but also our children are hydrating. We also need to make sure our pets have cool, clean water to drink.”

Lusignan said it’s best to stay inside where there’s air conditioning, but if you have to go outside, he recommends wearing a hat with a brim, reapplying sunscreen with good SPF every few hours, drinking water or juices with electrolytes, and wearing loose, long-sleeved clothing.

“Take the kids to do activities like the movies or walking in the mall,” Lusignan said.

According to the Red Cross website, other tips that might not immediately come to mind include not turning on your stove or oven, shutting all of your blinds and curtains, and cutting down on exercise in extreme temperatures.

Here’s what to do if you or someone you know is being affected by one of the three major heat-related conditions:

How to Recognize and Treat Heat Cramps: Heat cramps are muscle spasms, often in the abdomen, arms or calves, caused by a large loss of salt and water in the body. What to look for: Heavy sweating during intense exercise

Muscle pain or spasms What to do: Stop physical activity and move the person to a cool place

Have the person drink water or a sports drink

Instruct the person to wait for cramps to go away before resuming physical activity Get medical help right away if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

How to Recognize and Treat Heat Exhaustion: Heat exhaustion is a severe heat-related illness requiring emergency medical treatment. What to look for: Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Brief fainting (passing out) What to do: Move the person to a cool place

Loosen their clothes

Put cool, wet cloths on their body, use misting and fanning, or help them take a cool bath

Have the person sip water Get medical help right away if: Vomiting occurs

Symptoms get worse

Symptoms last longer than 1 hour

Confusion develops

How to Recognize and Treat Heat Stroke: Heatstroke is the most serious medical condition caused by extreme heat. It requires immediate emergency treatment. It can result in death without immediate medical attention. What to look for: High body temperature (104°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out) What to do: Call 911 right away — heat stroke is a medical emergency, then: Move the person to a cooler place

Help lower the person’s temperature with a cool or cold bath, misting, fanning or applying cool cloths, if a bath is not available.

