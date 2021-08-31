Red Flag Warning ends tonight, with lighter winds and sunshine for your Tuesday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Monday!

Cool conditions continue as we start our work week. We’ll be having highs in the 70’s through mid-week, with lower to mid 80’s by Friday and the weekend.

Our Red Flag Warning will come to an end tonight at 9pm. Gusty winds up to 45 MPH were in our areas, especially in the Yakima Valley. Those will slow down to 10-15mph sustained winds tomorrow and for the rest of the week.

There’s an Air Quality Alert for the Yakima Valley through Wednesday at Noon. Air quality has improved in Yakima from Unhealthy to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups by evening.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

