Red Flag Warning expanded and extended into Wednesday evening – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday evening!

The Red Flag Warning has been extended by 24 hours to Wednesday night at 10pm due to continued windy conditions. It’s also added Ellensburg and the Yakima area to the alert, with winds expected between 15 and 25mph and gusts in the 30mph range.

The haze in the Mid-Columbia and Blue Mountain region has moved to the East, as our areas continue to reap the benefits of Westerly winds coming through pushing all the NW smoke to the East.

Cooler temps are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. Overnight tonight is cooler with lows around 60 degrees. We’ll get back to the mid-90’s for your highs starting Friday into the weekend.

So expect some breezy conditions through tomorrow night.

Enjoy your evening!

-Jason

