Red Flag Warning extended through mid-week -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Our air quality is looking much better this morning with everyone sitting at a healthy green level. We will still notice high level smoke around with hazy sunshine expected today. Look for highs around average in the low to mid 90’s.

Fire danger remains high today through Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect now until 10PM Wednesday with gusty wind at times 30 to 35 MPH.

We will have a small cool-down Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Looking ahead to the weekend with a lot more sunshine! Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.