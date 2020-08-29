Red Flag Warning in effect on Saturday

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

National Weather Service - Pendleton

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of eastern Washington and Oregon on Saturday.

The warning means there is an increased fire danger because of the high winds and low humidity with dry conditions.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 2:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

