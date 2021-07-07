Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday

Amanda Mason by Amanda Mason

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 pm Wednesday. With a 20% potential chance for isolated thunderstorms and showers before 11 am, lightning and wind gusts of up to 35 mph could create some extreme fire behavior.

The clouds will continue to leave our area, and we will have sunny and breezy conditions for the rest of the day, with a high of 98 degrees. This evening we’ll see cooler temperatures in our area and the Tri-Cities, a low of 61 and in Yakima a low of 58.

Tomorrow we can continue to see dry and breezy conditions continue.

