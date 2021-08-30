Red Flag Warning issued Monday morning ahead of a warm, extremely dry & breezy day -Briana

Fire weather warning goes into effect at noon across the two-state area.

by Briana Bermensolo

Good Monday morning!

Westerly winds will increase today, with the strongest winds through the Cascade gaps and valleys where winds

will gust up to 40 MPH. Highs today will be warm in the 80s. Dry and breezy conditions bring fire concern

to the Columbia Basin today.

Lows tonight in the 40s and 50s. Highs will be cooler on Tuesday in the upper 70s. Sunny and pleasant through the middle of the week.

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

OR641, WA641, AND WA675…

AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington

and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities will lead to critical fire danger,

allowing for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.