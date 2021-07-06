Red Flag Warning tonight into Wednesday evening due to winds and scattered T-Storms – Jason

Jason Valentine by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday evening!

We have a Red Flag Warning for all of our areas, starting tonight at 11pm to Wednesday at 8pm. These are called when there is higher winds (15-30mph), low humidity and a chance of T-Storms. Our areas have about a 20% chance of scattered T-Storms after midnight to the morning hours.

Lows tonight will be a bit warmer, averaging the mid-60’s. Tomorrow, highs will be a touch off as well, in the 90’s with some early cloud coverage.

Hottest day of the week will be on Saturday, as we return to the triple digit heat.

Have a great one!

-Jason

