Red Flag Warning tonight into Wednesday evening due to winds and scattered T-Storms – Jason

Good Tuesday evening!

We have a Red Flag Warning for all of our areas, starting tonight at 11pm to Wednesday at 8pm.  These are called when there is higher winds (15-30mph), low humidity and a chance of T-Storms.  Our areas have about a 20% chance of scattered T-Storms after midnight to the morning hours.

Lows  tonight will be a bit warmer, averaging the mid-60’s.  Tomorrow, highs will be a touch off as well, in the 90’s with some early cloud coverage.

Hottest day of the week will be on Saturday, as we return to the triple digit heat.

Have a great one!

-Jason

