Red Mountain Kitchen teams up with local chefs to cook meals for nursing home staff

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Community members are using their unique skills to ensure a different kind of “hero” is being cared for – those working at assisted living centers and nursing homes.

For over a month now, Red Mountain Kitchen has been teaming up with Tsunami Catering and Hot Mess Burgers & Fries to put together weekly meals and deliver them to staff at around 30 locations.

This week things got BIG, we served 450 staff members this week and we're looking at 550 next week. We keep being told… Posted by Red Mountain Kitchen on Saturday, April 25, 2020

“These are people who are working lots and lots of hours in a high stress environment where the most vulnerable people in our community are right now, so that little bit of kindness is very big to them,” said Alanna Lindblom, general manager of Red Mountain Kitchen. “We’ve just heard that across the board.”

They are relying solely on community donations to continue providing these meals, and each week costs them about $500. Lindblom plans to continue providing meals as long as possible.

“The ability to give and the ability to reach out to other people is healing, it keeps your priorities straight and keeps your mind in the right place,” she said. “Honestly I’m grateful for the ability to be giving back to our community because it helps us remember why we’re here.”

To donate to the meal fund, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments