Regional Home & Garden Show cancelled by HBA

Photo Credit: HAPO Center, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — The Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities (HBA) announced that the annual Home & Garden Show is being canceled in a press release issued earlier today.

Concerns over COVID-19 and statewide restrictions on large gatherings were primary factors in the HBA’s decision.

Originally slated for the weekend of February 19, the three-day event at the HAPO Center draws quite a crowd. The HBA says that the event usually draws nearly 250 exhibitors and 10,000 public attendees.

However, that’s not feasible with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the early stages. This marks the first time that the annual event won’t take place since it began in 1989.

The HBA’s Executive Director Jeff Losey took this decision-making process very seriously.

“Because of the current restrictions on indoor gatherings, the Board saw no viable path forward for the show,” Losey said. “Our organization is disappointed by the cancellation and we know our participating exhibitors, sponsors and regular attendees share that sentiment. We look forward to the show returning even bigger and better in 2022.”

Losey also noted that it’s not feasible to hold an event like this later in the year. As a result, his organization decided to scrap this year’s event and start anew in 2022.

“After February, our landscapers will be too busy to participate and moving the show to a time when we anticipate most restrictions being lifted pushes it up against our Fall Home Show,” Losey said. “Unfortunately, cancellation is the best path.”

The 2021 Fall Home Show is still on track for the weekend of October 1 at the HAPO Center while the 2022 Home & Garden Show will be held on the weekend of February 25, 2020.

