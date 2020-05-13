REI to offer curbside pickup, bike repair services starting Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — REI will offer curbside pickup and bike shop services to customers starting this Wednesday.

Beginning then, you can place and order online or through the REI shopping app and an employee wearing proper PPE will meet you outside the store with your purchase.

“As cities and states around the country look to reopen businesses, REI has put considerable thought into how we might reopen our stores while prioritizing the health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” said a company spokesperson.

With safety in mind, REI is also offering zero contact bike shop services.

Starting Wednesday, you can call the store to schedule an appointment. Once that’s scheduled, drop your bike outside the store and a technician will service it and call you when it’s ready.

