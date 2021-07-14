Kennewick Police looking for a suspected Walmart thief

Kennewick Police need your help finding a man suspected of stealing merchandise at the Kennewick Walmart, according to the department’s recent Facebook post.

Officers said they need to speak with him and released a picture of the suspect police said left in a stolen Subaru in the passenger seat. The car was reported stolen out of Pasco, according to Pasco Police.

RELATED: Pasco church staff threatened by trespasser with broken bottle, padlock

If you know this man or recognize this tattoo, please call the non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit a tip at kpdtips.com.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF: