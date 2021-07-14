Kennewick Police looking for a suspected Walmart thief

Kennewick Police need your help finding a man suspected of stealing merchandise at the Kennewick Walmart, according to the department’s recent Facebook post.  

Officers said they need to speak with him and released a picture of the suspect police said left in a stolen Subaru in the passenger seat. The car was reported stolen out of Pasco, according to Pasco Police. 

If you know this man or recognize this tattoo, please call the non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit a tip at kpdtips.com.

 

