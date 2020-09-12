Remembering Kennewick firefighter Steve Bailie

Steve Bailie

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A firefighter with the Kennewick Fire Department told KAPP-KVEW that Steve Bailie was a hero, who had a large heart.

Captain Brian Ellis, who is also the Deputy Fire Marshall said that Bailie touched so many lives during his 33-year career with the Kennewick Fire Department.

“Every time I saw him he had a smile on his face,” said Ellis.

Bailie died in July after battling a rare blood cancer which was determined to be a result from his recovery efforts at the World Trade Center in 2001.

Ellis said that Bailie did just about everything during his career.

“His jobs ranged for everything that a firefighter is supposed to do,” said Ellis.

His jobs included EMS calls, driving the fire truck, as well as being a firefighter at the end of the nozzle.

A memorial procession including 20 to 30 fire apparatus will take place Saturday morning in honor of Bailie.

The Kennewick Fire Department is encouraging the community to line the procession route to pay their respects.

The memorial starts at 9:50 a.m. at Kennewick Fire Station 1 which is located at 600 S Auburn St.

