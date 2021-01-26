Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant a year later

It's been one year since the NBA legend, his young daughter and seven others passed away.



AP FILE 2005: Bryant had the best offensive season of his career in 2005-06, leading the NBA by averaging 35.4 points per game.

AP FILE 2000: Bryant rode a double-decker bus to Staples Center when the Lakers won their first of the five championships with him in purple and gold.

AP One year ago: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California; the former Lakers star was 41.

Marcio Jose Sanchez FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. Bryant on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress after deputies allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.



AP FILE Spikes for mamba occurred after the January death of Kobe Bryant, whose nickname was the Black Mamba.

Richard Shotwell FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Vanessa Laine Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress after deputies allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

Mark J. Terrill FILE - In this April 13, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant poses for pictures with his wife Vanessa, left, and daughters Natalia, second from right, and Gianna as they stand on the court after an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant's legacy may be stronger than ever. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, marks the anniversary of the crash that took the lives of Bryant, Gianna and seven other people.

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, a video is played in remembrance of late Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant while his retired jerseys hang in the rafters prior an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles.

AP FILE 1996: Bryant was a 17-year-old kid when he entered the NBA and had a childlike grin when the Lakers introduced him as the newest member of their franchise. He never played for another.



AP FILE 1997: Bryant faced a steep learning curve as a rookie, averaging 7.6 points per game. A year later, he was an All-Star and on his meteoric rise to stardom.

AP FILE 1998: In his first All-Star Game, Bryant showed he belonged among the game’s best, scoring 18 points opposed Michael Jordan.

AP FILE 1999: Bryant’s relationship with Shaquille O’Neal was often complex, but they would form one of the top duos in NBA history.

David J. Phillip Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant sits next to Tommy Lasorda during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship baseball series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 16, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP FILE 2006: Games against the Boston Celtics always brought out the best in Bryant; the Celtics and Lakers have been rivals for decades.



AP FILE 2001: This was always a certainty: When fans came to watch Kobe Bryant, they would get a show.

AP FILE 2002: Bryant’s confidence was soaring. The Lakers rolled through the playoffs, winning a third consecutive NBA title.

AP FILE 2003: Bryant and O’Neal were often portrayed as rivals, and they bickered often. Clearly, however, they had moments that both enjoyed.

AP FILE 2007: Bryant was always an intense competitor. Here, celebrating a basket in a playoff game against Phoenix, he showed how much more the postseason meant.

Mark J. Terrill FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, shadows are cast on a memorial wall as fans gather at LA Live, near Staples Center where the Los Angeles Lakers play, to memorialize Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles following a helicopter crash that killed the former NBA basketball player, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)



AP FILE 2016: Wherever Bryant went in his final season, opposing fans cheered and let him know how much he would be missed.

AP FILE 2012: Bryant played in the Olympics twice for USA Basketball. He left both times with a gold medal.

AP FILE 2011: Bryant was adored globally, including South Korea, where he threw a basketball clinic for children during a tour of five Asian cities.

AP FILE 2009: Bryant led the Lakers to the fourth championship of his career, the first since he and O’Neal won three straight in the early 2000s.

AP FILE April 13, 2016: Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. Bryant scored 60 points as the Lakers won 101-96.



Kelvin Kuo FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, the jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center, prior to the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles. A person with knowledge of the details says a public memorial service for Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center. The Los Angeles arena is where Bryant starred for the Lakers for most of his two-decade career. The date corresponds with the jersey numbers he and 13-year-old daughter Gianna wore, 24 for him and 2 for her. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Ringo H.W. Chiu A fan writes on at a memorial for Kobe Bryant in front of Staples Center Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Ringo H.W. Chiu People gather at a memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Ringo H.W. Chiu Tony Bisogno carries his son Apollo at a memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Ringo H.W. Chiu Nicole Mascarenhas, wipes her eyes in front of a screen with the late Kobe Bryant at a memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)



Andy Wong Australia's Nick Kyrgios wears a shirt as a tribute to Kobe Bryant as he warms-up for his fourth round singles match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Aaron Favila Boys plays beside images of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant at the "House of Kobe" basketball court in Valenzuela, north of Manila, Philippines on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Fans left flowers and messages on the walls at the newly inaugurated court after learning of Bryant's death. Bryant died in a helicopter crash. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Michael Owen Baker Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo wears a sticker on his helmet honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi before an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. All the Kings players wore the stickers on their helmets. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Mark J. Terrill Elana Hirschman, left, hugs her son Bryan, 11, as her husband Craig stands by at the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former basketball player Kobe Bryant Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Today marks the first anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and their friends/teammates: Sarah and Payton Chester, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, and Christina Mauser.

Bryant’s friend and longtime pilot, Ara Zobayan, also passed in the crash. Since then, the world has rallied around ‘the Black Mamba’ and his daughter, the ‘Mambacita.’ An aspiring WNBA player herself, Gianna was already an influential figure in women’s sports for her blossoming talent, go-getter attitude and dedication to growing women’s basketball.

Her father Kobe, who supported the WNBA throughout his playing career, stood right there alongside her. The late NBA-great supported the WNBA both directly and indirectly, championing it on a national stage while mentoring the next generation of WNBA greats.

Beyond that, Bryant was a dedicated philanthropist, an Oscar award-winning screenwriter, a motivational speaker and one of the single greatest athletes there ever was.

As his peak, Bryant was sensational unguardable. An 18-time All-Star with five championships in tow and 15 All-NBA selections, Bryant is amongst the greatest shooting guards to play the game. Using his ‘Mamba Mentality,’ which has since been adopted by people striving to be their best in fields across the world, Kobe replicated Michael Jordan’s game and made it his own.

Bryant stood for a lot more than just his craft — He stood for the unwavering dedication to being your best. Every day, he settled for nothing less than 110% from himself. It resulted in countless accolades, making him one of the most decorated basketball players in the history of the sport.

Kobe’s mentality and approach to his profession garnered support worldwide. He spent part of his youth in Italy as his father, an NBA player himself, retired from the league to continue playing internationally. In that time, Bryant was exposed to different cultures and ways of life that attached to his very essence as a man. He’s beloved throughout Europe and is widely regarded as one of, if not the single most beloved basketball player in all of China.

For many, Kobe and Gigi’s passing served as a reminder that not everything is guaranteed. Though family has always been a priority of his, Kobe found himself dedicating himself to his family in his retirement from the game that he gave everything to.

Watching Kobe spend his retirement as a full-on family man was a great joy for many who rooted for and against him throughout his career. Kobe was only 41-year-old at the time of his passing and left behind a life, Vanessa, and three other daughters — Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant.

