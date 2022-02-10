Renovated branch of Mid-Columbia Libraries in Connell opens to the public

CONNELL, Wash. — The new-look Mid-Columbia Libraries branch in Franklin County is re-opening at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon after undergoing rennovations .

According to the Mid-Columbia Libraries, the branch is opening its doors with a new look and an even wider variety of books. Additionally, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for Saturday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m.

The facility, which is located at 118 N Columbia Ave in Connell, will operate at updated hours moving forward. It will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Amongst the improvements to the facility are new carpeting, paint, shelves, lighting and library showcases with intricate designs. There are artistic displays of the area’s history including a mural showcasing Connell and the surrounding region’s rich agricultural history.

Also included in the re-design is a brand new computing station featuring eight computers ready for public use along with a USB charging station.

Mid-Columbia Libraries have invested roughly $300,000 for its Connell project to continue serving this community. That included $17,000 in new books and key materials that were added to their collection.

The library has been part of Connell’s history since November 23, 1965. It operated out of the Welch building on Columbia Ave for 28 years before the enw building opened in December of 1993.

