Renovation crews discover time capsule at Richland High

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

RICHLAND, Wash. — While renovating the Richland High auditorium, crews stumbled across a time capsule.

They found the capsule behind an engraved marble plaque commemorating when the building’s cornerstone was laid in 1982.

Made from pieces of duct work, the thin box contained various relics from the time.

These items included school newsletters, a program from the original groundbreaking, and even some cash! (Don’t get too excited, it was only about 91 cents.)

Capital projects staff will pass the items on to the school for safekeeping.











