Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers advances to November election, with Dave Wilson coming in second

Republican incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers advanced through Washington’s primary election Tuesday night, with just over 50% of the vote.

McMorris Rodgers received 56,572 of the 112,653 initial votes counted. Trailing behind for Washington’s 5th Congressional District seat is Dave Wilson, with 24.4 percent.

“I am honored and humbled by the continued trust placed in me by the people of Eastern Washington,” McMorris Rodgers said in a post to Facebook, not long after results trickled in.

McMorris Rodgers has held the seat for 14 years.

Washington’s 5th Congressional District is located in the eastern portion of the state and includes Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman counties and parts of Walla Walla County.

