Rep. Dan Newhouse to vote yes on articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON – During President Trump’s first impeachment, Representative Dan Newhouse said House Democrats failed to present a compelling case or convince the American people of an impeachable offense – but that’s not what he believes the second time around.

Newhouse, who represents the Tri-Cities and Yakima in Congress, said on Wednesday morning that he plans to vote ‘yes’ on the latest articles of impeachment following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which President Trump is accused of inciting.

The unprecedented vote could make Trump the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

Newhouse posted his full statement regarding the matter on Twitter:

“Last week, hateful and un-American extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacking both the structural embodiment of our Republic and the values we promote as citizens of this great nation. This violent mob, intent on disturbing the constitutional duties of Congress, resulted in the tragic loss of American lives, including a U.S. Capitol Police Officer. The mob was inflamed by the language and misinformation of the President of the United States. This is a pivotal and solemn moment in our country’s history. I wholeheartedly believe our nation – and the system of government it was founded upon – may well be in Jeopardy if we do not rise to this occasion. This is not a decision I take lightly. Turning a blind eye to this brutal assault on our Republic is not an option. A vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation’s capital. It is also a vote to condone President Trump’s inaction. He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed. Our country needs a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office. I will vote yes on the articles of impeachment.”

Newhouse represents Washington’s 4th congressional district which encompasses Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Franklin, Benton, and Adams counties.

Lawmakers are currently meeting to debate the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. You can watch live coverage here.

