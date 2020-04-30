Rep. Dan Newhouse visits 2nd Harvest to meet with leaders from the Washington National Guard

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

PASCO, Wash. — Rep. Dan Newhouse met with leaders of the Washington National Guard at 2nd Harvest Wednesday to discuss the increasing need of assistance during COVID-19.

With many volunteers unable to help because of the coronavirus, there are currently 44 troops with the Washington National Guard stepping in to assist 2nd Harvest operations.

As of now, there are 1.6 million Washingtonians in need of food assistance during this pandemic and 2nd Harvest is seeing double the amount of people as they’ve previously served. 2nd Harvest alone sends food to 80 food pantries around the Tri-Cities area and their Mobile Market provides a box of free food to 300 families each time.

Members of the Washington National Guard are assisting with every step in the process, from coordinating with food sources, transporting and re-packaging 15 to 25 thousand pounds of food, to delivering them directly into the trunks of families in need.

Their goal is to become an independent distribution team within 2nd Harvest so that they can take on the Mobile Market without the need for 2nd Harvest staff.

“I think it’s giving our local food banks the necessary manpower that they need with the doubling of demand. Also to make sure the dots are connected between the food supply, and getting them into food banks where we need them,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse. “So any kind of logistical support, from resources to dollars available to make all that happen, we’re standing by at the federal level to do whatever is necessary to make sure we meet the demand.”

National Guard leaders around the country are advocating for President Trump to extend their orders throughout the duration of the pandemic rather than until the end of May, so that they can continue to assist local food banks.

“I think it’s a tremendous help to the whole process. It’s really an overwhelming operation that has stepped up to meet the unprecedented demands that we are seeing right now,” said Rep. Newhouse.

If you are a family in need of food assistance, visit 2nd-Harvest.org for the next Mobile Market in your area.

Comments

comments