Rep. Dan Newhouse visits burned Prosser rail bridge

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PROSSER, Wash. — Rep. Dan Newhouse and officials with the Columbia Basin Railroad Co. visited the Prosser bridge that burned down during a September wildfire Thursday afternoon.

On October 8, Washington state Governor Jay Inslee requested assistance from the Federal Government for the bridge.

Newhouse told KAPP-KVEW that the line is a major transportation line for Benton and Yakima Counties.

“I’ve heard from producers, food processors and manufactures that truly depend on this rail line to be able to move goods back and forth,” said Newhouse.

It is unclear when the bridge near I-82 and W Gibbon Rd. could be back open.

“This truly is an important thing, a high priority for many of the people that do business in our area,” said Newhouse.

