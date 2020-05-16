Rep. Matt Shea will not appear on November election ballot

Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea did not meet the filing deadline on Friday to seek reelection. As it stands, his name will not appear on the ballot, Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton says.

Friday at 4 p.m. marked the deadline for candidates to file online. If Shea does plan to register, he will now have to file in person.

Shea, who has held the 4th legislative district seat since 2008, has come under fire in recent months following the release of an investigative report.

The report was conducted by the Rampart Group at the request of the Washington State House of Representatives, and concluded that Shea poses a “present and growing threat of risk to others through political violence.”

He was accused of domestic terrorism and expelled from the House Republican Caucus.

