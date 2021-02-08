Rep. McMorris Rodgers calls for more vaccinations in Eastern Washington

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers during an interview in her Walla Walla, Washington office.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In a statement released to the media this morning, Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers called for Gov. Jay Inslee to improve the state’s allocation of vaccine resources in Eastern Washington.

Representing Washington’s fifth Congressional district, Rep. McMorris Rodgers sees the need for protection against COVID-19 in Eastern Washington’s rural population. Considering Eastern Washington’s limited resources and mass of land to cover, Rep. McMorris Rodgers wrote a letter to the Governor expressing her dissatisfaction with vaccination efforts in the Eastern region.

“Rural areas are at a disadvantage when it comes to health care access and infrastructure. We have a shared commitment of working to help set these communities up for success,” Rep. McMorris Rodgers wrote. “ “I urge your administration to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to vaccine distribution, and to continue to provide certain priority population tiering flexibilities, so that health care providers can expeditiously administer the vaccine and avoid wastage.”

Considering her stature as the Lead Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. McMorris Rodgers has firm ground to stand on in her assessment of the Governor’s vaccine distribution plan.

She also noted that certain, non-attributed media entities are reporting vaccines are being reallocated from rural communities to more densely populated regions of the state. Though this strategy may increase the number of vaccinations more rapidly, it also puts a segment of Eastern Washington communities at-risk due to limited resources in their region.

Up to this point, the vast majority of the vaccinations administered have taken place in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. Namely, King County encompasses the city of Seattle and its many surrounding suburbs.

However, small counties along the state’s Eastern border haven’t been nearly as impacted by vaccination efforts as others. Though Spokane County has seen 58,788 vaccinations, according to the Washington Department of Health’s (DOH) COVID-19 Data Dashboard. However, smaller counties like Asotin, Pend Oreille, Whitman and Garfield Counties haven’t received nearly as many resources as their counterparts.

Vaccination efforts aren’t going to be easy for the first state to report a COVID-19 case in the United States. However, the Washington DOH is allocating resources across the state that will surely aid in flattening the curve on this pandemic.

