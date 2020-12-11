Rep. Newhouse pushes for Yakima federal office to address MMIW crisis

YAKIMA, Wash. — The federal government has set up seven Cold Case Task Force offices across the country to address unsolved cases of missing and murdered indigenous women; now Rep. Dan Newhouse is working to get one established in Washington state.

Rep. Newhouse sent a letter Tuesday to Attorney General William Barr asking for an office to be set up in Yakima, near the Yakama Nation reservation, which has the highest number of MMIW statewide.

“It seems to me that it makes a lot of sense that one of these offices should be located right here in Yakima,” Rep. Newhouse said. “There are currently 31 open cases of MMIW on or near the Yakama Nation reservation alone.”

Cold Case Task Force offices are part of a federal effort to address the MMIW crisis known as Operation Lady Justice. Offices have been established in Bloomington, Minn.; Rapid City, S.D.; Billings, Mont.; Nashville, Tenn.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Anchorage, Alaska.

