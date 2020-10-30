Rep. Newhouse recognizes Zillah couple that adopted their eight nieces, nephews

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

ZILLAH, WA — A family in Zillah has been recognized as Central Washington’s 2020 Angels in Adoption.

The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI)’s Angels in Adoption program honors families, individuals, and organizations making extraordinary contributions to adoption, permanency, and welfare.

Margarita (Maggie) and Eugene Dawson were nominated by Rep. Dan Newhouse to receive the honor and the congressman recognized them on Thursday.

The Dawsons welcomed their eight nieces and nephews to live in their home, along with their two biological children, just two days after the children’s mother lost her life at the hands of their father.

“Maggie and Eugene knew their nieces and nephews would need a loving family after this unimaginable tragedy,” said Rep. Newhouse. “They stepped up, surrounded by support from their community, to provide a home and help the children heal from their trauma. Now, as a family of 12, the Dawson’s serve as an inspirational example of how families can thrive, even in the darkest of times. They are angels who truly exemplify the family values we hold dear in Central Washington.”

In 2017, the Dawsons were granted permanent custody of the seven minor children.