Rep. Newhouse says he has COVID-19

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rep. Dan Newhouse announced Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican representative for Washington’s 4th Congressional District told his constituents about his positive test via Twitter:

I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test. Last night, the results came back positive for the virus. My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines. I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home. — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) November 18, 2020

Rep. Newhouse has made a number of public appearances locally in recent weeks, including trips to Zillah, the Benton-Franklin Health District and the burned-down railroad bridge between Benton City and Prosser.

No word yet on where he may have contracted coronavirus. Rep. Newhouse says he is following CDC guidelines and quarantining at home.

