Rep. Newhouse says he has COVID-19

Matt Van Slyke
Posted:
Updated:
by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rep. Dan Newhouse announced Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican representative for Washington’s 4th Congressional District told his constituents about his positive test via Twitter:

Rep. Newhouse has made a number of public appearances locally in recent weeks, including trips to Zillah, the Benton-Franklin Health District and the burned-down railroad bridge between Benton City and Prosser.

No word yet on where he may have contracted coronavirus. Rep. Newhouse says he is following CDC guidelines and quarantining at home.

