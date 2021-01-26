Rep. Newhouse to local Republicans: ‘I am not resigning.’

Newhouse announces he has been named Assistant Whip in Congress.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse responded Monday afternoon to a letter from most of the Republican county leaders in his congressional district, calling for the lawmaker to resign for being one of 10 GOP members of the House to vote for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

The GOP chairs of Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Grant, Adams and Douglas counties — all from Newhouse’s 4th Congressional District — called for Newhouse to resign.

Here is a statement sent to KAPP-KVEW from Rep. Newhouse in response:

“After days of deliberation and prayer, I made a decision to vote based on my oath to support and defend the Constitution. Many Republicans have agreed with my vote, and many have disagreed. For those who disagree with me on this issue, I hope they will remember my lifelong support for conservative causes and values. I am not resigning. I am a conservative Republican who holds the principles of our Constitution and the priorities of Central Washington above all else, and we have a lot of work to do to keep the Biden Administration accountable.”

Rep. Newhouse also announced on Monday that he has been named Assistant Whip by Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

“As part of the Whip Team, I will be an active voice on behalf of our nation’s rural and agricultural communities, working to ensure our Republican Conference understands the negative impacts of the Democrats’ partisan policies,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I’m honored to have been selected for this role by Whip Scalise and grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside him to advance the cause of Central Washingtonians and conservatives across the country.”

“With a historically close margin between the parties in the House, it’s more important than ever that we stand together against Democrats’ radical plans to remake our country,” said Whip Scalise. “Dan will be a central player in this effort.”

Rep. Newhouse also serves as Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus. The 65-year-old has represented central Washington in Congress since 2015, and was reelected with 66% of the vote in November. Trump won the district with nearly 58% of the vote — his highest support in any Washington congressional district.

