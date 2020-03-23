Report: 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed due to coronavirus, IOC member says

David Mann by David Mann

USA Today is reporting that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed — likely to 2021 — because of coronavirus concerns, according to International Olympic Committee Dick Pound.

Based on the report, Pound said the details will be worked out in the next four weeks.

The announcement comes Monday morning, just hours after Canada and Australia vowed not to send athletes to the 2020 Olympics as scheduled due to virus concerns.

The heads of USA Swimming and USA Track and Field both called for the Olympics to be postponed to 2021 over the weekend.

Information from CNN contributed to this report.

Comments

comments