Report: 26 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths linked to Tyson plant in Wallula

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced on Saturday that there are 26 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities region bringing the total to 1,208 cases.

There are 695 coronavirus cases in Benton County, and 513 cases in Franklin County.

However, 128 of the cases in Benton County are probable, meaning they show signs and have had close contact with someone who has a confirmed case. In Franklin County, 102 cases are probable.

There have been sixty-four deaths reported. Fifty-one of the deaths have been from Benton County.

Currently, there are forty-one hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The report shows that there are 248 coronavirus cases linked to the Tyson Foods plant in Wallula. There have been three deaths associated with the food processing facility.

