REPORT: 98% of Kennewick school staff are vaccinated or exempt

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As we move beyond the October 18 deadline for state employees and school staff to show proof of vaccination or face termination, the Kennewick School District reports that the majority of its organization is accounted for.

To date, 98% of current Kennewick school employees (K-12) have confirmed vaccination or submitted an approved exemption due to religious or medical status. Of that sum, 83% of school employees are confirmed to be fully vaccinated, KSD officials announced on Monday night.

Employees who have submitted an approved medical or religious exemption are required to take additional precautions to keep the school communities safe from COVID-19 exposure. They must adhere to social distancing guidelines and have to wear face coverings while at work.

School volunteers are also subject to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate; meaning that anyone who wishes to pitch in at their child or family member’s school must prove their vaccination status when applying.

The KSD is attempting to hire more substitute teachers to supplement the loss of some staff members. In the meanwhile, they are bracing for some minor adjustments including an impact on transportation services.

Some bus routes are being adjusted as a result of the vaccine mandate, so you may want to check with your student’s school to ensure you have the best and most up-to-date information about their transportation schedules.

On October 20, 2021, the Kennewick School District will host a Job Fair from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their administration center (1000 W 4th Ave).

