Report: COVID-19 cases in Yakima County declining

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Institute for Disease Modeling released a report on the COVID-19 cases in Yakima County, stating that the positive cases are declining and the efforts to stop the spread of the disease are having success.

The report says, “in Yakima County, we see a decline in COVID-19 cases consistent with declining prevalence from an estimated peak in late May, suggesting that recent public health focus and mitigation efforts are having some success.”

The report states that the usage of face masks has risen 30 percent since Memorial Day weekend in Yakima County.

The Yakima Health District said that the community needs to continue to work together to slow the spread and see the decline of positive tests, as well as ensure that the hospitalizations decrease.

