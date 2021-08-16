Hermiston is the fastest-growing city in Eastern Oregon, per census data

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: City of Hermiston (hermiston.or.us)

HERMISTON, Ore. — Over the last several decades, Hermiston has grown into one of Eastern Oregon’s most populous cities. New 2020 census data confirms that trend of growth with the city’s population nearly doubling over the last 30 years alone.

According to 2020 Census data published in a City of Hermiston press release, 19,354 people live in the city as of last year. That exceeded expectations from Portland State University researchers, who forecasted the population to be around 18,775 people.

The 2010 census showed that Hermiston was Eastern Oregon’s largest city. Over the course of the last 30 years, the city’s population has nearly doubled. In 1990, census data showed that the population of Hermiston was 10,366 people.

RELATED: Hermiston’s ‘Funland Playground’ re-opens on Fourth of July

Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann attributes much of this growth to the city’s foundation of strong business, schooling, and housing growth.

“Hermiston’s growth can be attributed to many things — a can-do spirit, a supportive business community, strong schools, proactive housing development, an investment in infrastructure and a united sense of purpose,” Mayor Drotzmann said. “This city has always been a welcoming and inclusive community with an eye on the future. We celebrate our diversity and I’m happy to see so many people enjoying success in growing their families, businesses, and lives here.”

Since January 2018, 360 housing units have been developed in Hermiston with 48 new subsidized, low-income apartments included in that sum. With a diverse range of jobs in the health care, food processing, data analysis, and agricultural industries, more people are moving to Eastern Oregon to make a livable wage without a high cost of living.

RELATED: Ore. Governor Kate Brown mandates masks in all indoor settings starting Friday

“Although a lot is made of the impact of updated census numbers on things like State and Federal funding coming to the community, we’re more excited about the level of private investment that a growing community attracts,” said Mark Morgan, Assistant City Manager. “We know that the community regularly prioritizes needs for new retail, restaurants, and other businesses; and having these new verified growth figures really help as we make the case to investors in our community.”

As part of the city’s rapid growth, Hermiston leaders have developed the 2040 Committee to pave a path for the city’s future. Hermiston City Councilor Roy Barron serves as a member of the 2040 Committee and hopes to build on Hermiston’s fast-paced growth in the next 20 years.

“It’s so exciting to see new faces and families coming to Hermiston, and to be part of a city that wants to grow in the best way possible,” Barron said. “When we look back on how much we’ve grown in the last 20 years, it’s hard not to think about what’s in store in the next 20 years. That’s why the 2040 Committee is asking what the community wants to see Hermiston grow into.”

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak linked to music festival in eastern Oregon

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.