Report: Kennewick home struck by gunfire, no injuries

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A home in Kennewick was struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning, however no one was injured, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

The Kennewick Police Department responded to the 5000 block of West Fourth Ave. around 1:37 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire in the area.

Officers searched the area found several shell casings that had been fired from a gun, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department received a report that a home on West Fourth Pl. had been struck by a bullet, but no one was injured.

This appears to be an isolated incident, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

