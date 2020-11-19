Report: Lawmakers from WA, CA, TX attended conference in Hawaii amid travel warnings

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MAUI, Hawaii — A new report from Politico shows lawmakers from Washington, California and Texas recently traveled to Hawaii for an annual legislative conference, despite travel warnings and new COVID-19 restrictions.

It is unclear who was in attendance, but the conference was organized by the Independent Voter Project and often draws Democratic legislators and lobbyists.

Rumors spreading across social media falsely imply Washington Governor Jay Inslee was in attendance. The governor, who on Friday implemented travel restrictions due to the influx of COVID-19 across the state and West Coast, was in Washington over the weekend and even made on-camera appearances from the statehouse.

KAPP-KVEW and news partner 4 News Now are working to learn which lawmakers from Washington attended the event.

