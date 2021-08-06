REPORT: Renting in Kennewick/Richland is more affordable than in most U.S. cities

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new research study suggests that renters in the Kennewick-Richland metro area are significantly more likely to afford a one-bedroom home/apartment than renters across the United States.

According to a new study from Smartest Dollar, the median cost of a one-bedroom rental in the Kennewick-Richland metro area is $867 per month. This is $222 fewer than the national median rental cost. Therefore, the hourly wage required to afford a one-bedroom rental in the region ($12.20) is also noticeably lower than the hourly wage required to rent a one-bedroom apartment on a national scale ($20.94).

The renter wage gap for the Kennewick-Richland metro area is -26.8% compared to a national gap of -37.7%. This reflects a 10.9% shift from the national renter wage gap.

Renting in this area is noticeably more cost-effective than renting in other large cities across the nation. That being said, the share of households occupied by renters is lower than the national average as well. While 32.4% of households are renter-occupied in the Kennewick-Richland metro area, 35.9% of households are renter-occupied nationwide.

Smartest Dollar estimated that it costs $16.67 per hour to afford a one-bedroom rental in this area, which is $4.27 fewer than the national average.

While the price of homes across the Tri-Cities housing market is being driven due to a lower number of homes available, renting remains a cost-effective option compared with the rates that people face in larger cities and more populous states.

