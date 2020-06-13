Report shows Eastern Washington COVID-19 numbers continue to increase

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Washington Department of Health released a statement on Saturday, noting that the COVID-19 numbers are increasing throughout the state, and particularly in Benton and Franklin Counties.

“The situation in eastern Washington is of greatest concern, particularly in Benton, Franklin, Spokane and Yakima counties,” said the statement from the DOH.

The DOH compared Benton and Franklin Counties’ cases to those in King County.

“The trends we’re seeing point to the critical importance of actions we can all take, like staying six feet apart and wearing cloth face coverings whenever we’re in public, as well as a need for increased response in these harder-hit areas,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer at DOH.

Benton and Franklin Counties have applied for Phase 2 of the Washington Safe Start plan, but have not gotten word on whether or not they can start reopening some businesses.

“The cases in Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties are of particular concern. This data will force us to look for some creative solutions and strengthen our strong local – state partnerships to address the disease activity,” said Governor Jay Inslee on Saturday.

