Report: Speed, intoxicants suspected causes of fatal crash in Yakima County

by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — A 38-year-old man died early Friday morning after crashing into a tree in Yakima County, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Bull struck, killed in Franklin County near Mesa

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at around 2:38 a.m. on Friday in Selah.

According to a report, Michael Turner, 38, was driving northbound on N Wenas Rd. at a high rate of speed and crashed into a tree. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says Turner crashed on N Wenas Rd., between Harrison Rd. and Lancaster Road.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says Turner died at the scene.

Turner was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Police: Vehicle in Yakima River intentionally dumped

Investigators say speed and intoxicants are suspected to be the causes of the fatal crash.

The Selah Police Department assisted the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.