Report: Tom Brady expected to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David Mann by David Mann

TAMPA, Fla. — Star quarterback Tom Brady is expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patriots, ESPN reported Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Brady is expected to land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barring any unforeseen circumstances, per Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. Posted by ESPN on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

