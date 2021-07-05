REPORT: Tri-Cities crews respond to 51 fire calls on Fourth of July 2021

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Fourth of July fireworks ignited the sky across Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco for several hours on Sunday night, leading to an extremely busy evening for firefighters throughout the area.

According to a Facebook post by Benton County Fire District No. 1, fire departments across the Tri-Cities region responded to 51 separate calls on July 4, 2021. That spanned from 5:56 p.m. all the way until 7:52 a.m. on Monday, July 5.

Benton County Fire District No. 1 responded to a fully involved shed fire in Finley at approx. 10:22 p.m. last night. This was one of the most treacherous fires they combatted, and while no one was injured, the shed, building, and its contents were deemed a total loss. Nearly three dozen firefighters responded to the scene to help combat this fire.

Benton County fire officials say that high temperatures on the Fourth of July were a leading factor of this year’s busy and challenging response effort this holiday.

Generally, fighting fires in high temperatures is a big point of concern for firefighters and departments. Firefighters are required to take frequent breaks to rehydrate, regulate their temperatures, and prepare for a return to the effort when necessary.

Combatting fires caused by fireworks in the Tri-Cities region took a full effort from everyone involved.

KFD crews on scene of an apartment complex fire at 6205 W Albany. Fire was on the roof. Now extinguished.

Fire crews across Benton and Franklin Counties inundated with fire calls related to fireworks.

Asking for everyone to discontinue the use of fireworks. Help us out. pic.twitter.com/Rj2DhLv5Mb — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) July 5, 2021

In the middle of the evening, Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael took to social media, asking community members to halt their use of fireworks due to the overwhelming outreach for help on the Fourth of July.

