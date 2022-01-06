REPORT: WSP responds to 50 crashes in the Tri-Cities during winter snowstorm + 36 more in Yakima County

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Driving conditions were particularly dangerous on Wednesday night when commuters across the Tri-Cities and Yakima regions traversed a downpour of snow and slick road conditions to make their way home.

According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the Tri-Cities were particularly dangerous in Wednesday night’s barrage of snow. State Troopers responded to 50 different crashes across Kennewick, Pasco and Richland—many of which occurred on SR 395 and I-182.

Collision totals are in for yesterday’s evening commute. Tri-Cities was by far the worst with major delays on SR 395 and I-182. Yakima: 15 Grandview: 21 Tri-Cities: 50 Walla Walla: 0 pic.twitter.com/v1Wr780pbb — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) January 6, 2022

In the city of Yakima, WSP Troopers responded to 15 separate collisions caused by snowy conditions and slick roadways. In Grandview, a total of 21 crashes were reported on Wednesday night with drivers braving the cold and dense snowpack which made roads difficult to drive on safely.

To make matters direr, snowfall turned into freezing rain across the region early on Thursday morning. Given the bitter cold temperatures outside, much of that rain will turn into ice—creating slick roadways and even black ice.

If you plan on going out on Thursday, check weather conditions and travel advisories for your route ahead of time. Some passages will require chains on vehicles, and in certain instances, you could be fined for failing to chain up.

Ultimately, taking a few safety precautions while commuting in the fallout of the winter storm will go a long way in protecting yourself and your loved ones.

