REPORT: WSP responds to 81 crashes in the snow on Monday

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With sudden snowfall in what’s supposed to be the Spring, Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were hard at work responding to car accidents across South/Central Washington including the Tri-Cities, Yakima County, and Walla Walla.

According to Trooper Chris Thorson, the most crashes in this region were reported in Grandview. Troopers were called to 33 separate crashes in Grandview by 3:00 p.m. on Monday alone.

An additional 18 crashes were reported in separate areas within Yakima County.

There were 27 crashes reported in the Tri-Cities area including Richland, Pasco, Kennewick, and West Richland, WSP confirmed.

Trooper Thorson also confirmed that three more collisions were reported in the Walla Walla area.

Those numbers are sure to have increased into the evening with rainy conditions remaining across Southern Washington.

Snow is an unusual occurrence in the middle of April. In fact, this was the latest measurable snowfall in the history of the region as reported by KAPP-KVEW Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo.

According to the National Weather Service, the last time the Tri-Cities experienced measurable snowfall this late into the year was in 1935 when three-tenths of an inch of snow fell.

Driving in the snow is a hazard no matter what time of year, but when it’s so sudden, drivers could find themselves frazzled and overwhelmed. Stay diligent on the roads—particularly when there are unexpected conditions like these.

