Representatives of Tri-Cities ask Gov. Inslee to re-open businesses safely

In a video message published to YouTube, leaders and community members ask for help.

Dylan Carter

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is pictured. Representatives of the Tri-Cities area created a video message to convince Inslee to change his restrictions on businesses.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-Cities leaders, small-business owners, mental health experts and others participated in a video message asking Gov. Jay Inslee to re-open businesses on Monday.

The video, which was posted to YouTube, is about five and a half minutes of community members and representatives asking Inslee for help. Included in the video were the Mayors of Kennewick (Don Britain), Pasco (Saul Martinez), Richland (Ryan Lukson), West Richland (Brent Gerry) and Prosser (Randy Taylor). The video also featured Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck and Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin.

This video message serves as a follow-up to the joint letter issues to Gov. Inslee on Nov. 15. By coming together, these Tri-Cities community leaders hope to convince the governor to re-think his enhanced restrictions on businesses. Each of these leaders expresses a commitment to public safety protocols.

We also got to hear from small business owners from the bi-county area — Some of who stated their revenue was down 80 percent. Others detailed the major layoffs they’ve been forced to execute due to the financial distress imposed by government restrictions.

The video message also highlighted the importance of re-opening the Tri-Cities to assist those with mental health disorders. A lack of activity can be harmful to those who suffer from mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and ADHD.

While small business owners yearn for an opportunity to re-open, the pandemic rages on. Hospitalization due to COVID-19 is on the rise in both Benton and Franklin Counties, which account for the Tri-Cities region.

