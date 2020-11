Republican Cliff Bentz will take over the seat long held by Rep. Greg Walden who had served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon’s 2nd congressional district since 1999. Walden did not run for reelection.

Oregon’s 2nd congressional district includes all of Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Wheeler counties, and part of eastern Josephine county, including some of the Grants Pass area.