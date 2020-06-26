52-year-old man dies in apparent drowning at Finley park

FINLEY, Wash. — A 52-year-old man died in an apparent drowning at Two Rivers Park Thursday afternoon.

A Benton County sheriff’s deputy told KAPP-KVEW the man was on a floatation device when he fell into the Columbia River. Two other men jumped in and struggled to pull him out before getting him to shore.

Medics responded at about 4:45 p.m. and began life-saving measures, but they were unable to revive the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one of the men who jumped in the water to save the man was taken to a local hospital for heat exhaustion.

Two Rivers Park is located along the Columbia River near the confluence of the Snake River in Finley.

