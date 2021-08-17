Research shows Seattle residents are moving to the Tri-Cities

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — A recent national study of population growth in major cities shows that the Richland-Kennewick metro area representing the Tri-Cities has experienced a substantial increase in residents; largely stemming from Seattle.

Researchers from the Inspection Support Network used U.S. census data compiled between 2015 and 2020 to assess the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States.

They determined that the Richland-Kennewick metro region has experienced an 8.8% population increase since 2015. This was reflected by the addition of 24,538 new residents to the region, which has a population of 303,501 as of 2020.

Interestingly, the most common origin for recent movers is the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellvue metro area.

The percentage change in population has been much greater for the Tri-Cities metro area than the national average. This 8.8% population increase in the Tri-Cities metro area is 6.1% greater than the national average.

The study also reflected a growing trend of people moving away from the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States. However, this isn’t specific to those regions — Major metropolitan areas like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago are all facing a decline in population.

California residents are increasingly likely to leave their state to seek opportunities elsewhere, according to the report. The states with the greatest population growth over the last five years are Idaho and Nevada.

