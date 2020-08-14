Reservations now required for free drive-in movies at Kiwanis Park

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Reservations are now required to attend the free drive-in movies being hosted by Yakima Parks and Recreation at the Gateway Complex at Kiwanis Park.

Due to the popularity of the first movie showing last weekend, officials have limited attendance to 75 vehicle and are asking participants to register online prior to the event.

Community members wanting to come to the event can reserve their spot by going to yakimaparks.com/drive-in-movie-series.

The next movie on the lineup is Aladdin, which will be shown starting about 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 15.

