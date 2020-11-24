Residents in Umatilla, Morrow Counties can be added to Christmas light map

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Stock Photo

HERMISTON, Ore. — The Hermiston Parks & Recreation Department wants to (safely) light up the town, but they need your help.

They’re asking residents with stand-out holiday decor to enter the Umatilla County Christmas Light Contest. Those who would like to be included should submit a photo of their light display along with their address. The city will gather all the addresses and add them to a map for the community.

A virtual contest will also be held for the best display. Photo entries will be posted to the Hermiston Parks & Recreation Facebook page on Dec. 10, and the public will have until Dec. 23 at noon to vote on their favorite. The winner will receive $250 in local gift cards.

To be included in the map and contest, email your photo and address to parksandrec@hermiston.or.us by Dec. 3.

Anyone in Umatilla and Morrow Counties is welcome to participate. To learn more, click here.