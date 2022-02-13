Residents physically detain home burglar suspect in Kennewick

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Several Kennewick residents physically detained a home burglar suspect before officers arrived on scene, according to Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, February 13th, BCSO was dispatched to a vacant Kennewick home that was undergoing remodeling. According to BCSO, the suspect had attempted to remove several tools from the home, as well as a bicycle from a shed.

Deputies with BCSO arrived on scene just 2 minutes after the call came in, but residents had already had the situation under control.

The homeowner lived nearby, and had witnessed the burglary take place. Along with several family members, the homeowner had physically detained the suspect. The group then held the suspect in the backyard until BCSO arrived.

According to BCSO, the suspect was identified as 24-year-old Anthony Perez-Aguilar. He was transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries sustained from the homeowners detaining him.

Perez-Aguilar was then book into Benton County Jail for Residential Burglary and Theft.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.