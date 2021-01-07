Capitol riots inspire a wave of resignations throughout D.C.
WASHINGTON D.C. — As the dust clears from the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, resignations are pouring in from people throughout the Trump administration.
Many politicians on both sides of the aisle have condemned the actions displayed during the mob’s occupation of the U.S. Capitol. In light of this occurrence, many people holding positions within the White House have decided to move on.
This morning, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, announced that she’s resigning from her position as of Monday, January 11. She released the following statement via social media, expressing gratitude for her time in the role and her dissatisfaction with yesterday’s display:
Secretary Chao, a Republican who was the 24th United States Secretary of Labor, is notably married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. In a twist of fate, McConnell took a firm stance against allegations of fraudulent results in the 2020 Presidential Election once Congress resumed yesterday evening.
Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who was serving as the United States’ Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, also resigned on Wednesday evening. Though he didn’t directly address his resignation, Mulvaney did tweet this on the morning of Thursday, January 7:
CNN reports that Tyler Goodspeed (acting chair of the Council of Economic Advisers), John Costello (Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Security at U.S. Department of Commerce) and Ryan Tully (Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs) have each resigned as well.
The White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews was amongst the first to resign. She was followed by The First Lady’s Chief of Staff, Stephanie Grisham, who posted this message to social media:
Amongst the resignations was Matthew Pottinger, who was the Deputy National Security Advisor of the United States.
This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is provided.
