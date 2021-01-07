Capitol riots inspire a wave of resignations throughout D.C.

J. Scott Applewhite FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019 file photo Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks at EPA headquarters in Washington. Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol. In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

WASHINGTON D.C. — As the dust clears from the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, resignations are pouring in from people throughout the Trump administration.

Many politicians on both sides of the aisle have condemned the actions displayed during the mob’s occupation of the U.S. Capitol. In light of this occurrence, many people holding positions within the White House have decided to move on.

This morning, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, announced that she’s resigning from her position as of Monday, January 11. She released the following statement via social media, expressing gratitude for her time in the role and her dissatisfaction with yesterday’s display:

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021

Secretary Chao, a Republican who was the 24th United States Secretary of Labor, is notably married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. In a twist of fate, McConnell took a firm stance against allegations of fraudulent results in the 2020 Presidential Election once Congress resumed yesterday evening.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who was serving as the United States’ Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, also resigned on Wednesday evening. Though he didn’t directly address his resignation, Mulvaney did tweet this on the morning of Thursday, January 7:

"We didn't sign up for what you saw yesterday…We signed up for making America great again, we signed up for lower taxes, less regulation, economic opportunity. The president has a long list of successes that we can all be proud of. But all of that went away yesterday….'" — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) January 7, 2021

CNN reports that Tyler Goodspeed (acting chair of the Council of Economic Advisers), John Costello (Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Security at U.S. Department of Commerce) and Ryan Tully (Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs) have each resigned as well.

The White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews was amongst the first to resign. She was followed by The First Lady’s Chief of Staff, Stephanie Grisham, who posted this message to social media:

It has been an honor to serve the country in the @WhiteHouse . I am very proud to have been a part of @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP mission to help children everywhere, & proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration. Signing off now – you can find me at @OMGrisham ❤️🇺🇸 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 7, 2021

Amongst the resignations was Matthew Pottinger, who was the Deputy National Security Advisor of the United States.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is provided.

